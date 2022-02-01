Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Terrorists on Tuesday shot at and injured a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘People-Friendly and Progressive’ Budget.

They said Ahmad was rushed to a nearby hospital, wherefrom he was referred to SMHS hospital here.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: From Amritsar East To Lambi Vidhan Sabha Seat; Here Are Seven Key Constituencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)