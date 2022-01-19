English Bazar (WB), Jan 19 (PTI) A team of policemen allegedly robbed the house of a businessman in West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, of Kaliachak police station were suspended following a preliminary inquiry into the incident, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aneesh Sarkar.

Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Open on mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

A team of policemen went to the house of labour contractor Esraul Sheikh in 52 Bigha area in the dead of the night on the pretext of conducting a raid, police said.

The police team could not provide a valid reason for the raid, Sheikh claimed.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Red Fort to Remain Shut for Visitors from January 22 to 26 Due to Security Reasons.

They allegedly robbed Sheikh of Rs 25 lakh in cash, besides some gold, he said.

Sheikh, who provides migrant labourers for construction and other projects across the country, alleged the policemen also thrashed the women of the house and verbally abused them.

He claimed that the cash was in the house for paying labourers who work for him.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, Sarkar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)