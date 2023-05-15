Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, affiliated with a political party, was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly trying to extort money from a landlord for not approaching authorities against his "illegal" garage, an official said on Monday.

The accused is the South Mumbai president of the Uttar Pradesh-based party. He is wanted in two more cases, including threatening to kill a Mumbai civic officer and trying to extort money from a jeweller.

Also Read | Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Road Bridge Collapses in Purnea After Concrete Work Starts.

The party functionary had allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh as "protection money" from one of the complainants and a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 for not approaching authorities against his "illegal" garage in south Mumbai.

He was arrested on Friday after a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 384 (punishment for extortion), the police official said.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Drug Case: Witness KP Gosavi Threatened Shah Rukh Khan, Tried To Extort Rs 25 Crore, Says SET Report.

Police are also investigating a complaint lodged by a jeweller against the party functionary for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh and protection money.

The assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of F south has lodged a complaint in Bhoiwada police station against the party functionary for threatening him after a public grievances meeting held in the ward office at Parel on Friday afternoon. The investigation is underway, the police official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)