New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Glowing tributes were paid to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Constitution, passed away in 1956. His death anniversary is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan din'.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity.

"Tributes to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Our nation's chief architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," he tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, an official release said.

"It is the duty of all of us to realise his (Ambedkar) dream of a socio-economically inclusive democracy," Naidu tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Ambedkar gave the nation a futuristic and all-encompassing Constitution that paved the way for development, prosperity and equality.

“I bow before Babasaheb on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, who gave the nation a futuristic and all-encompassing Constitution that paved the way for development, prosperity and equality in the country,” Shah said.

"Following the footsteps of Bababsaheb, the Modi government is committed to work for the welfare of deprived sections who have been excluded from the development process for decades," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to Ambedkar.

"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Modi has made significant contributions to get global honour for Ambedkar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of developing places associated with Babasaheb, and linking the future generation with his philosophy,” Adityanath said.

"Whenever there will be deliberations on independence, equality, justice, and friendship, Babasaheb's name will be taken with respect," he added.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaitya Bhoomi', the Constitution architect's memorial in central Mumbai.

The Governor and the chief minister visited the Dalit icon's memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar area and paid respects to him.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Energy Minister Nitin Raut were also present. NCP chief Sharad Pawar too paid respects to Ambedkar at his memorial.

Later, in a tweet, he lauded Ambedkar for giving the nation its constitutional values.

Last month, Thackeray had said that people should not congregate at Ambedkar's memorial on his death anniversary this year considering the COVID-19 crisis, and pay their tributes from wherever they are.

He had also welcomed the Mahaparinirvan Din Coordination Committee's appeal to Ambedkar's followers that they should not come to Mumbai on December 6 given the prevailing pandemic situation.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6 to pay respect to the country's first law minister.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati recalled the efforts of the socio-political reformer and jurist to establish an egalitarian social system.

In a series of tweets and a release, Mayawati said Ambedkar worked hard all his life and faced all sorts of struggles. She hailed his role in drafting the Constitution.

The BSP president also hit out at the opposition for questioning the various projects constructed in the name of Ambedkar when her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, saying they were a small gesture to acknowledge his contributions.

Mayawati went on to describe the BSP as the "sole representative party" of the humanitarian movement of Ambedkar.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders from the state too paid tributes to Ambedkar.

"Remembering Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, on Parinirvan Divas," Mishra tweeted along with a photograph of Ambedkar.

The chief minister said Ambedkar's "principles and work will always be an inspiration".

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Dr. Ambedkar's principles, ideas and his personality are the inspiration for all of us. He fought against lifelong social injustice and instilled a sense of harmony in the society."

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders paid respects to Ambedkar.

A wreath laying programme was held at the state Congress headquarters in Rajasthan while floral tributes were paid to Ambedkar's portrait at the state BJP office.

In Tamil Nadu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami hailed Ambedkar as a "social justice revolutionary" and lauded his efforts to end untouchability.

DMK President M K Stalin also paid homage to Ambedkar and hailed him as "this century's new Buddha" and a guide to all.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar said Ambedkar's philosophy, thoughts and ideals continue to inspire and give strength to the people of the country.

The chief minister said the Telangana government had taken up several programmes and welfare measures in tune with Ambedkar's philosophy.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid homage to a portrait of Ambedkar and also garlanded his statue at his memorial. PTI

