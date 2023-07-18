New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel on Tuesday said that the political parties coming to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in the National Capital will convey a message of “unity” in the country.

“The political parties coming from every corner of India will convey a message of unity in the country, listen to PM Narendra Modi’s thoughts and will work towards the aim of 2024. We believe that the people of India will trust us again and let BJP form government again in the leadership of PM Modi,” she said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Gives Nod for Recruitment of Over 3,500 Constables in Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service.

The BJP is holding a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the NDA is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi.

Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the parties likely to attend NDA meeting include AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group), NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), NDP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), TMC (Tamil Manila Congress), IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People's Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi).

Also Read | AI-Based Cyber Fraud in Kerala: Man Loses Rs 40,000 After Falling Prey to Artificial Intelligence-Based Scam.

MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPPL (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Janasena (Pawan Kalyan), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar) are also likely to attend the meet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)