New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday said over 4,000 of its electoral registration officers are holding all-party meetings to resolve pending polling booth level issues in their respective assembly seats.

The meetings are in line with the poll body's recent decision to hold interactions with parties at multiple levels in the state to resolve complaints.

Several political parties have accused the EC of fudging electoral data to benefit the BJP.

Parties including the Trinamool Congress had flagged voter cards with duplicate numbers.

The EC now has decided to explore possibility of linking voter cards with Aadhaar and involve birth and death registration authorities to clean up voter rolls.

Besides the over 4000 electoral registration officers, all 788 district election officers and 36 state chief electoral officers have also been directed to hold such meetings to resolve any pending issues at the district and state level within the legal framework.

These meetings are to be completed by March 31.

