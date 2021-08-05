Puducherry, Aug 5 (PTI) The Puducherry government on Thursday sought the Centre's approval for various proposals of the territorial administration.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam presented a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a meeting in Delhi in this connection.

Also Read | IDEA to Elevate the Indian Agriculture Sector to Higher Levels of Efficiency and … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In a release, Namassivayam said that he had requested the Union Home Minister to sanction approval of grants the territorial government had asked for its budget for the fiscal 2021-2022.

Grants were sought for reopening the now defunct cooperative sugar mill in the neighbouring Lingareddipalayam.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Floods: Torrential Rains Wreaks Havoc in State.

The Minister requested the central government to accord approval to the territorial government to bring in a Private University Bill and a Higher Education Council.

Namassivayam said he sought permission to sell the land belonging to the government owned AFT mill at Pattanur a Tamil Nadu village bordering on Puducherry.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly Embalam R Selvam, the BJP MLA Ashok Babuj also accompanied Namassivayam during his meeting with the Home Minister.

Earlier Namassivayam, the Speaker of Puducherry Assembly and Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and sought financial assistance to Puducherry to construct a new building for the Assembly and its secretariat in the neighbouring Thattanchavady, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)