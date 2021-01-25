Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): Poonch district administration organised a programme themed "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Khalida Zubain, a participant said, "I have won many medals at State level in Taekwondo. It is important to provide equal opportunities to girls in all spheres."

Mohammad Tanvir, District Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Poonch said that the district administration celebrated Nation Girl Child Day on Sunday and the celebrations are being held from January 21 to January 26.

"We are conducting this programme to address various issues like sex ratio," he added.

A student, Vanchika Sharma told ANI, "We recently played taekwondo at State level and won various medals as well. Our district was the first runner up in the State championship so people should understand that girls are no less than boys. We are proud to be a part of this programme." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)