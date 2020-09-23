Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] September 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said women from an economically weak background would get Rs 4,000 during pregnancy and Rs 12,000 after childbirth under Sambal Yojana.

The state government has so far transferred Rs 80 crore to bank accounts of poor beneficiaries across 22 districts, he added.

He also said that the government would pay the school fees of children from economically weak sections under the yojana. (ANI)

