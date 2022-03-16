Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Veteran Punjab singer Gurdas Maan, who was spotted at Khatkar Kalan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhagwant Mann as the state Chief Minister, said that it is just the beginning and praised the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it "special".

"It's (AAP winning 92 seats in Punjab Assembly elections) just a beginning. Their (AAP) ideology is special. I pray that God gives them (AAP) courage to make prosperous Punjab," the singer said.

The venue looked like a sea of yellow as people donned yellow turbans and stoles. Mann took oath at a grand ceremony in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann in a video message released earlier had invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Notably, Mann, has often been spotted wearing yellow turbans, which is identified with Bhagat Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

