Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): A Mumbai Sessions Court on Saturday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application filed by actor Gehna Vashishth in connection with a pornography case filed by the property cell of the Mumbai Police.

Arguments in the hearing of Vashishth's bail plea have concluded and the court said it will pronounce its order on August 12.

Mumbai Police police had opposed the actor's anticipatory bail application and told the court that her custody was crucial for the investigation of the case and also for the identification of other accused wanted in this case.

On August 3, the court had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Vasisth in connection with the pornography racket case and had asked the police to file their reply on Vasisth's anticipatory bail plea.

On July 29, a case was registered at Malvani Police Station against Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman Raj Kundra and handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari is currently out on bail after her arrest in February 2021 in another pornography case. She got bail after four months.

Meanwhile, the order on businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail application in Sessions Court was not pronounced today due to the unavailability of the concerned judge in connection with the pornography case.

Kundra has filed this plea in Maharashtra cyber's case of pornography.

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court dismissed applications filed by the businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging Magistrate Court's remand order and seeking immediate release in connection with the pornography case.

On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. (ANI)

