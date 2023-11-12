Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], November 12 (ANI): An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, sustaining multiple fractures, from a cargo ship, officials said on Sunday.

As per the ICG, the Filipino crew had fallen from 20 feet into an empty cargo-- MV Rostrum Cynic-- leading to multiple fractures. The injured person was evacuated on Saturday, they said.

Taking to the social media platform, X, ICG said, "@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajkiran evacuated a critically injured crew from MV Rostrum Cynic on 11 Nov. The Filipino crew had fallen 20 feet into an empty cargo hold sustaining multiple fractures."

The patient was safely evacuated and brought to Port Blair for further medical management, ICG wrote on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

