Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay chaired a meeting with the concerned officials at Rudraprayag District to review the preparations and arrangements being made for the successful conduct of Kedarnath Dham Yatra that is scheduled in the year-2023,

The Temple Committee's chairman informed that the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be opened for the devotees to visit from April 25, 2023.

He also instructed officials to complete the arrangements and preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra before April 15, 2023.

Further, Ajendra also instructed the concerned team to remove the snow from the Kedarnath Yatra route and complete the repair work of the damaged routes.

"The work of removing snow on the Kedarnath Yatra route should be started at a rapid pace and the repair work of all the damaged routes should also be completed at the earliest, said Ajendra.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Mayur Dixit informed that proper training is being provided to the officers and personnel deployed for the successful conduct of the Kedarnath Yatra and complete information is being provided about the responsibilities and tasks assigned to them so that the Yatra can be conducted smoothly.

Informing about the level of preparations and arrangements made for the success of the Yatra, Mayur said, "Whatever the level of preparations and arrangements have to be made for the success of the Yatra, all the departments are completing their respective preparations by giving necessary instructions to all".

"To make the Kedarnath Yatra route smooth, instructions have been given to start the snow removal work from tomorrow itself and the DDMA has been instructed to fix the damaged road in the places where there is no snow at present," added Dixit.

Besides he also highlighted that 20 PRD(Prantiya Rakshak Dal) jawans had been deployed to monitor the safety of horses in mules on the yatra route.

"20 PRD jawans have been deployed to monitor that there should be no cruelty to horses and mules on the yatra route and that sick and weak horses and mules should not be handled under any circumstances. Providing them with proper training, they will be deployed at various yatra halts to monitor horses and mules along the yatra route," said DM Dixit.

The Badrinath Dham is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also included Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). (ANI)

