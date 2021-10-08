Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) A portrait of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was unveiled in the MLAs lounge of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday.

It was unveiled by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and family members of Narasimha Rao.

Narasimha Rao's daughter and TRS MLC Vani Devi were also present. The TRS government had decided last year to unveil Narasimha Rao's portrait in the assembly premises as part of its plan to organise the former Prime Minister's centenary celebrations on a grand scale.

The state government had earlier installed a statue of Narasimha Rao at Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake here and renamed the road as PV Narasimha Rao Marg.

Narasimha Rao, who hailed from Telangana, served as the Prime Minister from June 21, 1991 to May 16,1996.

