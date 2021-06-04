Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the authorities to take steps for sending the people, who were allegedly forced to flee due to post-poll violence in West Bengal, back to their homes immediately on receiving complaints.

A five-judge bench hearing PILs with regard to displacement of people in the state owing to post-poll violence directed that the affected people can lodge complaints to the state government on designated email IDs provided by the state home secretary.

"On receipt of the aforesaid complaints filed by the persons concerned in different districts in the state of West Bengal, the competent authority shall take appropriate steps for their rehabilitation immediately thereafter and report to this court on the next date of hearing," the bench directed.

The matter would be heard again on June 11.

The five-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal Court and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar said that if the authority fails to comply with the order, the court will have to take steps for ensuring that they are able to return home.

The court directed that the affected persons can additionally send copies of the complaints on the designated e-mail ID of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

One of the petitions being heard by the bench was regarding 200 such people of Entally assembly constituency in Kolkata.

The bench had on May 31 ordered the constitution of a three-member panel comprising an officer each from the NHRC, WBHRC and West Bengal State Legal Services Authority to monitor the return of people, who had fled and were allegedly not allowed to go back to their houses in Entally after Assembly polls were concluded.

The five-judge bench had said that it is the duty of the state to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained.

Clashes were reported from several places in West Bengal following the declaration of assembly election results on May 2.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in early last month that at least 16 people have lost their lives in post- poll violence in the state.

