Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 25 (PTI) Posters praising Congress MP V K Sreekandan were allegedly pasted on the Vande Bharat Express when the semi-high speed train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Shoranur Junction.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express connects the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod, the northernmost district. It will have halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Visuals aired by television channels showed RPF personnel removing the posters of the Palakkad MP pasted on the train by some people in praise of his role in ensuring a stop at Shoranur Junction.

The incident occurred when the train reached the Shoranur station. Sreekandan and his supporters were present at the railway station to welcome the train's arrival.

BJP state president K Surendran condemned the incident, alleging that it was the action of the MP's supporters.

In a Facebook post, he wondered how a Member of Parliament and his followers can behave with such "a dirty mind."

Sreekandan said he had not authorised anyone to paste his posters on the train and alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to create a controversy out of it.

