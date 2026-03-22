Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Demanding justice for his deceased husband, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, wife Upinder Kaur said his "postmortem and last rites" will be conducted only after justice is served. Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager in the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC), died by suicide, sparking a political controversy in the state.

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accepted Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation as Transport Minister.

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Accusing Bhullar of torturing his husband, Kaur said on Sunday, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar tortured my husband a lot. My husband was made so helpless that he took his own life...He was told that his family, his children, would be finished off, and gangsters would be put after him. He was tortured a lot on 13th March at his office. On Saturday morning, yesterday, he took his own life. I have 3 young children. I have a mother-in-law. All of us demand justice. Make arrests. Postmortem and last rites will be conducted only after that...I want justice and nothing else. After he came back on 13th March, he had told me everything...He had even made a complaint to his department. They only kept giving him assurances, but nothing happened...FIR was not registered initially under the government's pressure...This was all done because a tender was not passed. It was being implied that my husband was not passing it deliberately...I fear for my life; security should be provided to my children and me...If anything happens to us, this Govt would be responsible for it..."

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police registered an FIR naming former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide case, the officials said. Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh, have also been booked in the case, they further said.

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The FIR, lodged at Ranjit Avenue Police Station on the complaint of the deceased's wife Upinder Kaur, also names Bhullar's father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh, as accused.

According to the FIR, "In connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the District Manager of the Punjab Warehouse Corporation in Amritsar, the police have registered an FIR at the Ranjit Avenue Police Station. This FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife, Upinder Kaur. In this matter, the police have named Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh (alias Bagga), as accused."

The FIR alleges that the deceased officer was being subjected to constant pressure. The police have registered the case under Sections 108, 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)