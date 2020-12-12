New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has won the CII Industrial Innovation Award for developing the country's first grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at Rohini in the national capital, a spokesperson of the company said on Saturday.

The 10 MWh mega inverter set up at Rohini can feed around 2,500 "special customers" providing essential services like hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro and schools among others, he said.

The stored power through BESS can also be used during any breakdown or in situations like grid failure, he said.

After Rohini, a similar facility is coming up in North Delhi's Rani Bagh, and there are plans to have similar but smaller facilities in every neighbourhood in the future, the spokesperson said.

TPDDL has been recognised in the category of 'Top 25 Innovative Company' by the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2020 for the development of South Asia's largest grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System in collaboration with AES and Mitsubishi, he said.

"BESS is India's first grid-scale battery-based energy storage system, and is playing an instrumental role in modernizing the city's power system and improving grid efficiency," the spokesperson said.

Receiving the award recently during a virtual ceremony, Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL, said, "Our path-breaking innovations like BESS can manage peak power demand load during summer and help balance the load curve."

The BESS uses Li-ion (Nickel and Cobalt oxide) batteries with support of 'Advancion' technology to operate the plant seamlessly.

