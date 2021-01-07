Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Thursday arrested a power company engineer and a bank employee in a graft case, an official said.

ACB DGP B L Soni said Bikaner Electricity Supply Limited (BKESL) engineer Narayan Vyas and Kanhaiya Lal, posted as a CPA manager of a private bank, were arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh to reduce penalty in a vigilance-related matter.

Residences of both the accused are being searched and a case has been registered against them under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

