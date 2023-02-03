Pilibhit (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A substation operator (SSO) of the electricity department has been accused of raping the wife of a contractual worker in this district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place in Sangarhi police station area of the district.

Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma told reporters he handed over the investigation to the circle officer (CO) of city Satish Shukla on Friday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that five days ago, when she was alone at home, the SSO came to her house and raped her by locking her in the room.

The SSO also threatened to kill her husband if the woman narrated her ordeal to anyone, the complaint read.

