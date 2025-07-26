New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has withdrawn the power to grant licences to cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes from the Delhi Police and authorised Delhi government as the licensing authority, an official said on Saturday.

In an order issued by Raj Niwas on Friday, the L-G directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to instruct the police officials concerned to refrain from dealing with matters related to the grant of licences under the Cinematograph Act, with immediate effect.

Under the move aimed at further liberalising the licensing regime and promoting ease of doing business in Delhi, a committee headed by the district magistrate concerned will have the authority to recommend granting licences under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the official said.

The committee will comprise the deputy commissioner of MCD zone concerned, a structural engineer nominated by the secretary of public works department, a fire safety expert nominated by the chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services, and an electrical system expert nominated by the secretary of power department.

A representative of the District Disaster Management Authority will also be nominated by the district magistrates.

The L-G's order follows his recent decision to withdraw the power of police to issue licences to seven categories of businesses, including to swimming pools, eateries, hotels, guest houses, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks and auditoriums.

