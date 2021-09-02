Gurugram [Haryana] (India), September 2 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) was awarded the Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2021 BEST Award on Thursday.

POWERGRID has secured 8th rank among 71 organisations from around the globe and became the only PSU to win this award and one of the only two companies of India to be in the Top 20.

ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition.

POWERGRID has been awarded this international recognition for its diligent efforts in talent development practices and programmes. (ANI)

