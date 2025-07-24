New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that he appreciates the "honest role" Prashant Kishor is playing in Bihar politics as everyone who thinks about the state and not caste, creed or religion is welcome there.

Prashant Kishor has founded Jan Suraaj Party.

When asked about Kishor "hijacking" his 'Bihar first, Bihari first' plank, Paswan said no one can hijack others' agenda. "Prashant ji is playing an honest role in Bihar politics, which I appreciate," he said.

Paswan said he welcomes everyone who wants to work for the progress of Bihar and the people of the state, rising above religion, caste and creed issues.

The LJP(R) president noted that it is the beauty of democracy that people have so much option to chose from. "In democracy, it's better to have many options," he quipped.

