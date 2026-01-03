Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Dense fog enveloped the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, disrupting daily life as visibility dropped to as low as 25 metres in several areas before gradually improving later in the day, Dawn reported.

The fog severely affected traffic movement and routine activities across both cities during the morning hours. Operations at Islamabad International Airport were also impacted, with dense fog persisting between 5 am and 8 am.

Officials from the Meteorological Department said the cold wave accompanied by fog is likely to continue across large parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, on Saturday as well, according to Dawn.

Speaking to Dawn, the official said the intensity of the cold wave and fog is expected to gradually ease towards the end of the week. He said continental air prevailing over most regions has led to cold and dry weather conditions, while upper hilly areas are likely to remain extremely cold during morning and night hours.

The official added that moderate to dense fog is forecast over the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with no immediate indication of rainfall in the coming days. Foggy conditions may continue to affect the twin cities during early mornings and late nights, he said.

Minimum temperatures in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were recorded at 4 degrees Celsius. "The temperature will further drop to 1 degree Celsius in the coming two to three days," the official said.

The prolonged cold wave and persistent fog have worsened living conditions in the twin cities, with residents in several localities also reporting low gas pressure.

Hospitals have reported an increase in patients suffering from cold-related illnesses, Dawn reported, with doctors noting that elderly people and children are the most affected.

"The majority of patients arriving at the hospital daily come with complaints related to extreme cold conditions. We have been receiving more than 100 patients on a daily basis," said a senior doctor at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Medical experts advised the public to keep themselves warm, cover their heads and ears, and increase liquid intake, especially soups, to minimise the impact of dry cold.

Rail services were also affected due to reduced visibility, with trains arriving late in Rawalpindi from Karachi and Lahore. A railcar from Lahore reached at 6:00 am instead of its scheduled arrival time of 5:00 am.

"Due to low visibility, drivers were instructed to reduce speed to avoid any untoward incident," a Railways official said.

Citing the Met Office forecast of moderate to dense fog over the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Motorway Police warned that lane violations during foggy conditions could result in serious accidents, Dawn reported.

Motorists were urged to strictly observe lane discipline, switch on fog lights, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead. Citizens were also advised to avoid unnecessary travel and plan journeys during daylight hours, with 10 am to 6 pm identified as relatively safer when visibility is expected to improve.

The public has been advised to contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130 for guidance or assistance during fog-related disruptions, as monitoring teams remain deployed on major routes to manage traffic and ensure safety amid evolving weather conditions. (ANI)

