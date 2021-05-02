New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) set to form the next government in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively, the spotlight is on the political strategist who worked behind the scenes to ensure these election victories, Prashant Kishor.

Kishor once again proved his mettle in the assembly elections of these two states. The game of thrones in West Bengal has undoubtedly not been a cakewalk for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Even, Kishor himself had admitted on various platforms that there was an air of anti-incumbency against the ruling TMC government in West Bengal. Plus, there was the aggressive campaigning of the BJP involving the top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Kishor's micro-level management and vivacious campaign strategy paved the way for Mamata a third term in West Bengal.

Worth mentioning, Kishor had said on many platforms that he would quit the space if BJP wins more than 100 seats in West Bengal assembly polls. Interestingly, the results appeared to be as per his predictions.

In Tamil Nadu, Kishor facilitated DMK chief MK Stalin to dislodge the AIADMK ruled government. Here also, Kishor had to steer the victory of Stalin by surpassing the superior electioneering of the BJP as it is the alliance partner of AIADMK.

As a political strategist, Kishor worked with many parties to win the elections. Notably, he played an instrumental role in strategizing BJP's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that lodged Narendra Modi as the Prime minister of the country.

He helped Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Kumar appointed Kishor as the vice president of JD-U.

However, Kishor was expelled from JD-U in January 2020 over his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Recently he has been appointed as the Principal Advisor by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

