Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Praveen Saxena took over the charge of Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region-I), NTPC, Patna on Monday. He took over from Asit Kumar Mukherjee who superannuated on Sunday (January 31, 2021).

NTPC Eastern Region-I comprises of three states i.e. Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal having total nine power plants under it.

Saxena, who was heading Barh Super Thermal Power Station (3300 MW) as Executive Director, is a mechanical engineering graduate from NIT-Durgapur and had joined NTPC in 1986 as an executive trainee, a NTPC release said.

In his illustrious career spanning over 34 years, he has served in various capacities in the areas of mechanical rrection, planning & system, contracts & materials,technical services, project monitoring and business development at Auraiya, Faraidabad, Kahalgaon, Farakka, Colombo (Sri Lanka), EOC-Noida and the Corporate Center, it said.

Saxena was instrumental in finalising the transfer scheme of Barauni thermal power plant from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd.(BSPGCL) to National Thermal Power Corporation.

