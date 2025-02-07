Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in Sector 18 of the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj on Friday, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

Multiple fire tenders are at the scene, working to extinguish the flames.

More details awaited.

This incident comes on the heels of another fire that occurred last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Previous incidents at the Maha Kumbh include a fire caused by an explosion of cooking gas cylinders, as well as a tragic stampede that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries on January 29.

Uttar Pradesh government announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Mahakumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

