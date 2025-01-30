Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Despite a dense layer of fog enveloping Prayagraj on Thursday, a large number of devotees continued to arrive at the ongoing Mahakumbh, marking the significant religious gathering with unwavering devotion.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted foggy conditions in Prayagraj till 31st January.

"Dense to very Dense Fog Conditions very likely to continue to prevail during night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh till 31st January," the IMD said on X.

As per the weather department, the minimum temperature will vary between 10-13 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' over 57.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni waters on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

"A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

The total footfall for the ongoing Magh Mela has now surpassed 199.4 million, even as a stampede-like situation briefly occurred due to the overwhelming rush at key bathing ghats.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

