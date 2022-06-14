Prayagraj (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Prayagraj Municipal Corporation on Tuesday removed stones and bricks from Atala area from where stone-pelting was reported on June 10 during a protest over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Protests had broken out at several places in the state, including Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow, after the Friday prayers.

In Atala, people had raised slogans and pelted stones.

Excavators and bulldozers were used to remove the stones and bricks to ensure there is no repeat of the June 10 incident, Additional Municipal Commissioner Musheer Ahmed told reporters.

There is adequate deployment of police forces in the area and the situation is completely under control, he said, adding that the step was being taken as a “precautionary measure”.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far lodged 13 FIRs in nine districts in connection with the violent protests and arrested 336 suspects till Monday evening, according to officials.

