Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority and the family court in Thane have started a pre-litigation counseling centre, called 'Let's Talk', to counsel couples and reduce disputes, officials said on Monday.

The centre, which will be operational on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2pm to 5pm every week, will have psychologists from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai University and SNDT University to provide free guidance to couple, they said.

It was inaugurated on Saturday by Justice AA Sayed, executive chairman of the MSLSA.

Thane family court Judge Aruna Farswani asked people to take advantage of the free centre, adding that it would help families, senior citizens etc to resolve disputes without having to take recourse to litigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)