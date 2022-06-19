Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Parts of Odisha received moderate pre-monsoon showers on Sunday, while overcast skies enveloped several districts, the Met office said.

The northern limit of the monsoon is passing through Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of southern Odisha. Conditions are favorable for advancement of the monsoon into more areas of the state during the next two-three days, according to a bulletin.

Sambalpur received 39 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the highest in the state, followed by 34 mm in Nayagarh and 23 mm in Baripada town.

There was moderate downpour in Bargarh and Jharsuguda too, while Angul, Bhawanipatna and Keonjhar received light rain, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The Met warned of heavy downpour in Kandhamal, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts on Monday, and in many others districts over the subsequent three days.

There will be widespread rain during the next five days under the influence of strong southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

