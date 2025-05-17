Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Pre-monsoon showers coupled with lightning and thunder lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, providing much-needed relief to people from heat and humidity.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Dadar, Mahim, Byculla, Bombay Central, Powai, Bandra and other parts of the city.

A civic official said pre-monsoon showers started in some parts of the island city and spread to some suburbs.

The India Metrological Department has forecast light rain or thundershowers for the day and predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers for Sunday.

Mumbai has been under cloud cover, and as a result, there was a rise in heat and humidity. The showers, however, have brought some relief.

Citizens took to social media to share images and videos of the rainfall, while traffic movement remained largely unaffected.

