New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court following a controversy over the alleged recovery of the stash of cash from his official residence in Delhi.

After the preliminary inquiry, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya will submit the report to the Supreme Court Collegium.

"As of now, a preliminary inquiry has been initiated to look into the allegations against the judge," sources from the Supreme Court told ANI.

If the allegations are found genuine and serious after the preliminary inquiry report, an in-house committee procedure will begin.

According to the reports, a fire at the judge's house inadvertently led to the firefighter's recovery of cash.

The Supreme Court sources told ANI that the Supreme Court Collegium will take follow-up action against Justice Varma "if and as required."

Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna met on Thursday and unanimously made the recommendations of Justice Varma's transfer to Centre government to his parent High Court of Allahabad after an adverse report about alleged recovery of cash during a fire at his residence.

The transfer is not the final step and is only a preliminary action; the authorities are considering further actions as per the law.

"Supreme Court Collegium met, and CJI took note of the issue. Transfer is not a finality, it's a process. In the interest of the institution, it's just a step. Further action if and as required in the future will be taken," ANI has learnt.

A High Court Judge can be removed from office only through an impeachment motion passed by the Parliament.

Media reports said the cash was found initially by fire tenders when a fire broke out in the judge's residence on March 14. The judge was not present at his house.

In the Delhi High Court, members of the Bar brought up the issue before High Court Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and requested him to take action, the Chief Justice replied that judges are aware of the issue. (ANI)

