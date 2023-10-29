India News | Preliminary Investigation Suggests IEDs Used to Trigger Blasts: Kerala DGP

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): After one person died and several others were injured in blasts that ripped through a prayer hall during a meeting in Kochi's Kalamassery, the state DGP on Sunday confirmed that there were two explosions.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts. We are carrying out further investigations," Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The DGP informed 36 injured persons were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district, adding that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

"This morning, around 9:40 am, there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 more were injured. Those injured in the incident were admitted to hospitals where they are under treatment. The convention centre was hosting a regional meeting when the incident took place. All our senior officers are on the spot and the additional DGP is also on his way there. I will also reach the spot shortly. We are conducting a thorough investigation. We will find out who is behind this and take strict action," the DGP said.

"We will be constituting a special team today itself after I reach the spot," the DGP added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to rush teams to Kerala and start an investigation into the incident.

The Home Minister also took stock of the situation in the state during a phone call with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."

Health Minister Veena George instructed the director of the Health Department and director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office said.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said earlier first explosion took place around 9 am.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. (ANI)

