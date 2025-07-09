Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, July 9 (PTI) A premature boy declared dead by doctors was later found alive by his family members in Beed district of Maharashtra, prompting an inquiry into the incident, an official said on Wednesday.

The boy, weighing 900 grams, is currently undergoing treatment in Ambajogai Medical College and Hospital.

Acting Dean of the medical college Dr. Rajesh Kachre said a pregnant woman was admitted to the medical facility on July 7.

"Since she had developed medical complications, doctors decided to perform a drug-induced delivery on the same day. The woman delivered a stillborn boy on the night of July 7", he told a news channel.

Dr Kachre said doctors didn't hand over the infant to his family members in the night and admitted him to the ICU. As his condition remained unchanged, doctors declared the boy dead and handed him to his family members on July 8, he added.

The boy's family then left for their village, around 17 km from Ambajogai, on a motorcycle.

"When they reached the village, they found that the baby was showing signs of life. They rushed back to the hospital and admitted the boy," he said.

Dr Kachre said two teams were formed to investigate the incident, even though the baby's mother didn't raise any complaint.

"The investigation report will be submitted to the dean. Appropriate action will be taken depending upon the findings of the report," he added.

