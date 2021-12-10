Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Preparations are afoot in Punjab to accord a rousing welcome to farmers returning home from Delhi borders after ending their year-long agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Families of farmers along with fellow villagers at many places in Punjab, which had once remained the epicentre of the farmers' agitation, will prepare 'ladoos', 'jalebis', 'barfi' and other sweets to welcome them, farmer leaders said on Friday.

Besides farmers from Haryana will also honour their fellow cultivators from the neighbouring state, they said.

“We are getting invites from Haryana farmers and khaps for honouring us at different toll plazas in Haryana,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said.

Several farmers who remained part of the protests at the Delhi borders were busy decorating their tractors with flowers and other items, he said.

People will start returning to their homes in Punjab Saturday morning, Ugrahan added.

Farmers owing allegiance to BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) have planned programmes at Khanauri (Punjab) and Dabwali (Haryana) to give a grand welcome to the cavalcade of farmers, said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

He said the returning farmers will be welcomed to ‘dhol' beats.

The farmers have also planned to visit Golden Temple on December 13 to pay obeisance.

Kokrikalan said the protests going on at various places, including toll plazas, petrol pumps, shopping malls and outside the residences of BJP leaders, will be lifted on December 15.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday had decided to suspend the farmers' movement against the three contentious farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

The announcement came after the SKM, which is spearheading the movement, received a central government signed letter where it agreed to consider their pending demands, including withdrawal of cases against farmers and form a committee on minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points on November 26 last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

These laws were recently repealed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)