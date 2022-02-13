Security arrangements are underway for the second phase of UP polls to be held tomorrow. (Photo/ANI)

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh for the second phase of polling that will take place on Monday in 55 Assembly seats, spread across nine districts.

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in fifty-five Assembly seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Civil Police and Home Guards have been deployed at all the polling stations in nine districts of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Bareilly, said "Security arrangements are underway for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls to be held tomorrow. CAPF, Civil Police and Home Guards are deployed at various polling stations. Moradabad Police has developed e-sampark app to receive information with a click of a button."

He further said that barricading has been done in the bordering areas of Uttarakhand to curtail inter-state criminal activities during the polls.

"Air ambulance will be available at Bareilly airport. Barricading has been done in the bordering areas of Uttarakhand to curtail inter-state criminal activities during the polls. Yellow cards issued to notorious people who can disturb peaceful voting," added Rajkumar.

ADG Bareilly said that they will also use drones to watch sensitive areas.

Two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates in the second phase of assembly elections.

