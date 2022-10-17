New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): In the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President appointed Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022, tweeted Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Justice DY Chandrachud's formal oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Justice of India will be held on November 9, 2022.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," tweeted Rijiju.

Justice Chandrachud will succeed Justice U U Lalit. Justice Chandrachud will become the 50th CJI and assume office on November 9. Once appointed he will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.

Justice Chandrachud, born on 11 November 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on 13 May 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court. Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000 until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998. (ANI)

