New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh and appointed Kavinder Gupta as his successor.

The President also appointed Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023.

Kavinder Gupta who will take over from BD Mishra is a senior BJP Leader from JK and served as the Deputy CM of the state under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a respected academic and political thinker, has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, veteran politician and former Union Civil Aviation Minister, has been appointed as the Governor of Goa, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pilla

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Monday.

A day earlier, former Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, veteran social worker C Sadanandan Master, and noted historian Meenakshi Jain were among the other people who were nominated by President Murmu for Rajya Sabha.

Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, was India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh. He served as Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022.

Other newly nominated members include C Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation. (ANI)

