New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the passing away of the eminent jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman who passed on Wednesday early morning at the age of 95 in national capital.

The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am.

In a post on X President wrote, " I am saddened to learn that Fali Nariman, a titan among legal luminaries, is no more. Among the wisest experts on our Constitution, he was also a globally respected jurist. He served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication."

"His contributions in enriching constitutional practices and strengthening legal system will be remembered for long. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers," she added.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led bench also remembered Fali S Nariman and condoling his death said, "Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman...His voice truly represented the conscience of a generation."

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said it was indeed a difficult news to swallow. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed Fali Nariman's death as a loss not just to the legal fraternity but the nation's loss as well.

"Not only the legal fraternity but the nation has lost a towering figure of intellect and wisdom. The country has lost an epitome of what righteousness stood for. A doyen, paragon and a legend in his own lifetime has left us leaving the jurisprudence enriched by his immense contribution. I have always learnt something new by merely appearing even against him," said Mehta.

Recalling his bonding with Nariman, Mehta said, "Sharing the homemade buttermilk brought by me from my home in the Supreme Court corridors while he regaled all of us with many past anecdotes in Gujarati is a cherished memory for me though he used to come only on few occasions since last few years. His loving gesture of sending all the books written by him to me with his autographs will always remain a proud possession for me and even for the next generations."

"The legal fraternity is intellectually poorer today. Such intellectual giants do not die. They remain immortal through their contribution. There cannot be and will not be another Fali Nariman," Mehta added further in his statement. (ANI)

