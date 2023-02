New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Sant Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidasji," the President said in her message.

Also Read | Cancer Patients in Bihar Rising Due to Drinking Arsenic-Rich Water in Villages Situated On of Ganga.

She further said that Sant Ravidas worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

"Sant Guru Ravidas was a great social reformer and messenger of peace, love and brotherhood. He worked tirelessly to remove caste and religion-based discrimination. He worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He also wrote many compositions on different social issues," she said.

Also Read | Magha Purnima 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges People To Follow Path Shown by Guru Ravidass To Wipe Out Various Social Maladies Prevalent in Society.

Calling upon the citizen of the country to follow Ravidas' teachings, Murmu said, "His life is a unique example of sacrifice and penance. He considered service to humanity as service to God. Let us follow his teachings and move forward with the overall aim of public well-being".

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)