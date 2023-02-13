Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): President Draupadi Murmu on Monday visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple after offering prayers at the Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

The President also attended the grand Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'PM Narendra Modi Is the Last Person I Will Be Scared Of'.

President Murmu, who reached Varanasi on a one-day visit, was received by Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. Then, the President first visited the Kaal Bhairav temple and offered prayers according to the rituals.

The priest of the temple presented Baba Kal Bhairav's photo to the President as a memento and also gave her the 'prasad'.

Also Read | Yash Meets PM Narendra Modi; Here’s What KGF Star Has to Say About the Indian Prime Minister.

The President then reached the Vishweshwar Jyotirlinga temple located at Kashi Vishwanath Dham where she performed the 'pooja' through the 'Shodashopachar method'.

During this, the President wished for the welfare of all living beings. She also visited the grand Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and praised its beauty.

On behalf of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the President was felicitated with an 'Angavastram' and a memento.

On the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu in Kashi for the first time, enthusiasm was seen everywhere in Varanasi. People were seen standing on the roads and greeted the President with chants of Har Har Mahadev.

At the Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ganga Aarti was given a grand form on the lines of Dev Diwali for welcoming the President. Also, the ghat was illuminated with the light of lamps. The President herself performed the Aarti of Maa Ganga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)