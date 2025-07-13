New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from July 14 to 15, 2025, a press release from President's Secretariat said.

On July 14, the President will grace the fifth convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

On July 15, the President will grace the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls' High School at Cuttack. She will also grace the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 at Cuttack.

Earlier today, former Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, veteran social worker C. Sadanandan Master and noted historian Meenakshi Jain were among the other people who were nominated by President Murmu for Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, was India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh. He served as Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022.

Other newly nominated members include C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation.

These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. These nominations come in the wake of vacancies created due to the retirement of previously nominated members.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement through a notification.These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members and are seen as the government's acknowledgement of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)