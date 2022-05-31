New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday awarded Kirti Chakra to Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat posthumously for his gallant act, raw courage, utmost dedication and commitment to duty and supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Bhat was the only officer among others from the Indian Army and armed forces to receive Kirti Chakra posthumously from President at Defence Investiture Ceremony-2022 in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bhat was deputed to ensure the safety and security of protected functionaries in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

On October 6, 2020, the protected person visited his family at Nunner and was about to proceed to his safe accommodation at PDC colony Kangan when he was targeted by terrorists, who indiscriminately fired upon him. The deployed police personnel, Bhat, retaliated promptly and effectively. Bhat was critically injured but despite his injuries, he chased the terrorists and killed one terrorist on the spot.

Besides, Bhat also pushed the protected person inside his house to save his life. Bhat was immediately rushed to SKIMS Soura for medical treatment; unfortunately, the official succumbed to his injuries in the hospital thereby attaining martyrdom in the line of duty.

Bhat exhibited gallantry of the highest order and a high level of professionalism.

"In recognition of his gallant act, raw courage, utmost dedication and commitment to duty and supreme sacrifice for the nation, Altaf Hussain Bhat is awarded 'Kirti Chakra (Posthumously)," mentions a government booklet. (ANI)

