New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter and hoped the festival re-instils sense of unity and reinforces commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

In a message, the president said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens, especially from Christian community, living in India and abroad."

Easter is an occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ that inspires people to follow the path of love, sacrifice and forgiveness, Kovind said.

"Let us learn from the life of Jesus Christ and work together for the betterment of entire humanity," he said.

"May this festival re-instil in us the sense of unity and reinforce our commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our nation," the president said.

