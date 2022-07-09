New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-uz-Zuha and asked all to rededicate themselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation.

The festival of Eid-uz-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to the humanity, he said.

Also Read | India Needs Clearer Personal Data Protection Law To Tame Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms.

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation," Kovind said.

"On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

Also Read | Sadhna Gupta, Wife of Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Passes Away in Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)