New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended warm wishes to the nation on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

In an official statement, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my warm wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world."

Also Read | Temperature & Rainfall Information for Other Station in NCR Region Updated at 18.30 … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

"Mahatma Buddha preached non-violence, love, and compassion to the people. In a world full of turmoil, his teachings are more relevant today than ever before. The teachings of Mahatma Buddha inspire entire humanity to strive toward a life based on moral values," Kovind said.

Mahatma Buddha guided people to follow the path of compassion and tolerance.

Also Read | Chintan Shivir: ‘No Short Cut to Strengthening Links With People’, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Let us resolve to follow the "Ashtangik Marg" shown by Mahatma Buddha and contribute towards building a peaceful, harmonious, and developed country by leading a virtuous life," the President said.

Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 16 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birthday. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)