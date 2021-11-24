New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 24 to 25.

As per an official statement from President's Secretariat, President Kovind will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24.

On November 25, the President will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the state is scheduled to hold Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

