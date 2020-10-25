New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra while wishing for prosperity among the people of India.

"Dussehra greetings and best wishes to all countrymen. This festival symbolizes the victory of truth over religion and falsehood over wrongdoing. I wish that this festival of joy, protects everyone from the effects of the epidemic and bring prosperity among the countrymen," the President tweeted.

On Saturday, in a message, the President had said that Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

"The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil," he said.

The President said that the festival is also associated with the life and values of Maryada Purushottam Ram.

"His life is a shining example of morality and righteousness. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to our countrymen," he said.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)

