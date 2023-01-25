New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved 412 Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the recipients of the award this year include six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous; 15 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) (posthumous); seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); and 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals.

The government will also give away three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; one Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal; 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); and two Bar to Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) (posthumous).

11 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), including three posthumous; 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and126 Vishisht Seva Medals will also be awarded.

Meanwhile, a total of 901 police personnel have been shortlisted for medals on the occasion of Republic Day, while 48 Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel have also been selected for Gallantry Awards.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) will be awarded to 140 personnel while President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) will be conferred on 93 personnel. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) will be awarded to 668 Police personnel.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and 45 posted in Jammu and Kashmir will be awarded.

Among the security personnel who are to receive Gallantry Awards, 48 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a customary televised address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, President Murmu on Wednesday said India's journey has inspired many other nations and every citizen has reason to be proud of the Indian story.

She added that the celebration of Republic Day is a celebration of what the people of the country have achieved together as a nation. (ANI)

